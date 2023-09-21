Full Clear-Up of Court Case Backlogs Projected Within 18 Months

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says all case backlogs in the courts are expected to be cleared within 18 months.

He further indicated that “the vast majority of cases will be completed within nine months”, while noting that “the court sector is doing very well”.

Mr. Chuck was addressing a Justices of the Peace (JP) sensitisation session on Wednesday (September 20) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

He reiterated that the parish courts are officially free of backlogs, noting that their active case load is now below three per cent, which exceeds the international standard by two percentage points.

“When, in the parishes, we can [also] say… that cases can be completed, over 75 per cent within 12 months, it is a remarkable achievement… and less than two per cent of cases are actually over 24 months,” the Minister added.

Mr. Chuck said the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal are moving to reduce their case backlogs, while expressing the hope that matters can be expeditiously concluded.

“My hope is that once [a] matter comes to the Court, that they can be determined within 24 months; and we are getting there. We [have] not yet arrived at a world standard or even a first-class justice system, but we are on our way,” he stated.

Minister Chuck said while further work is needed, justice system service delivery has improved significantly.

“I can say proudly that the justice sector has never been in a better position than it is now. All Jamaicans can be very proud of the judiciary and the court system for the wonderful work that they have been doing,” he added.

Mr. Chuck pointed out that improvements in service delivery have positioned Jamaica on a path to achieving its vision of a modern and efficient justice system.

He maintained that significant improvements in the sector now enable universal access to justice services for all Jamaicans.

“Some years ago, I indicated that I was determined to make access to justice available to every Jamaican. I can say, proudly, that every single Jamaican can readily avail themselves of any justice service or access to justice in Jamaica,” Mr. Chuck stated.