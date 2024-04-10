Free Health Check-Ups for Residents of Westmoreland on April 19

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Know Your Numbers Road Tour will make a stop at Independence Park in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, on April 19.

The stop will be hosted by Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, and citizens are encouraged to arrive between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Health Promotion and Education Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, told JIS News that the stop will provide an opportunity for citizens to get free health check-ups in a range of areas.

“We will be providing free checks for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI), dental checks and impressions, vision checks, HIV and syphilis testing and nutrition counselling,” he said.

“So, we are asking the residents of Westmoreland to come out in their numbers. We are looking forward to having persons coming to access these services, as it is good to know your numbers,” Mr. Miller added.

He noted that the tour is giving persons greater control over their health, so persons should show up to know their numbers.

“Screening is always important. Many times, persons have gotten ill from things that could’ve been prevented, so we want the people of Westmoreland to capitalise on this event and get screened and have consultations with persons from the health team. Whatever concerns you have people will be there to listen to you,” Mr. Miller said.

The islandwide tour, which commenced last year, is designed to encourage Jamaicans to know the numbers that are vital to their health and well-being.