Four BSJ Labs Get ISO Certification

Four of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) laboratories have been accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 International Standard.

These are the Aggregates, Concrete and Masonry, Cement, and Energy Efficiency Testing Laboratories, which have been validated by the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC).

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, presented the certificates to representatives of the labs during a semi-virtual ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on Tuesday (July 19).

They bring to eight the number of BSJ labs that have been accredited by JANAAC.

In most countries, ISO/IEC 17025 is the Standard to which most labs must be accredited to be deemed technically competent.

Consequently, the BSJ labs’ accreditation confirms their technical competence to conduct energy efficiency, and raw and building material testing services.

Senator Hill, who has portfolio responsibility for BSJ and JAANAC, said accreditation of the labs is significant “because of the impact it will have on the local construction and transportation industries”.

“The accreditation of these labs, coupled with the BSJ’s metrology lab that was previously accredited by JANAAC, will support the industry in ensuring that the tests that are done on the construction products and materials will improve the quality of buildings, roads, and bridges in Jamaica,” he noted.

Metrology relates to the experimental and theoretical aspects of measurement and is a basic requirement in any field of science and technology, particularly engineering and manufacturing.

Senator Hill said accreditation of the Energy Efficiency Testing Laboratory signals the importance that the Ministry places on “providing our consumers with appliances that meet the efficiency specifications stated by the manufacturers”.

He noted that the laboratory’s work in support of the functions of another Ministry agency, the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA), “will allow entrepreneurs to test new products being introduced to the market to ensure they meet requirements before they are manufactured locally or imported”.

“The lab-accredited test determines the extent to which products such as refrigerators, freezers, wine chillers, and room air conditioners, meet rigorous safety and energy efficiency standards,” the Minister noted.

“I, therefore, heartily congratulate the team at the Bureau of Standards Jamaica for the dedicated effort that has led to the accreditation of these four labs,” Senator Hill added.

Director for the BSJ’s Metrology and Testing Division, Hunston Hunter, who represented Executive Director, Dr. Velton Gordon, described the labs’ accreditation as a “monumental achievement” resulting from dedicated teamwork.

He noted that being accredited “provides formal recognition of our competence to perform specific tests using internationally recognised processes and standards”.

This, the Director added, “increases our credibility locally and internationally”, while reassuring the BSJ’s clients that “our measurement results are accurate, precise and traceable”.

“My team and I express appreciation to the JANAAC for the efficient and professional execution of the accreditation assessment of the labs. We remain committed to maintaining our accreditation and providing quality service to our clients. Well done Team BSJ. Thank You JANAAC,” Mr. Hunter said.