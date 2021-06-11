First Shipment Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine In August

Jamaica is expected to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in August.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave this update during the COVID Conversations and digital press conference, held virtually on Thursday (June 10).

“We continue to work to get additional vaccines. You may have heard that we have paid down a fairly substantial sum, just over $350 million for 1.9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with first shipment to arrive in August,” Dr. Tufton said.

“That Johnson and Johnson delivery will take place over several months and, of course, that is a single-jab vaccine,” he pointed out.

Jamaica now has 49,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 989 deaths in Jamaica associated with COVID-19.