Finance Minister Welcomes Massy United Insurance Limited to Jamaica

Story Highlights Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, is welcoming the move by Massy United Insurance Limited to officially enter the general insurance market in Jamaica.

Dr. Clarke said the expansion of the company into Jamaica is a testament to the fact that the country is moving in the right direction.

“When an organisation like the Massy Group, that has opportunity to invest anywhere they want in over 19 markets… and they choose to set up operations in the insurance business, which is a business that takes on risk… it tells you that they, like us [in Jamaica], smell opportunity,” he stated.

The Minister was speaking at the opening ceremony of the local branch of Massy United Insurance held at the Courtyard, PanJam Building in New Kingston on March 13.

Dr. Clarke said that the company’s entry into the general insurance market will offer new competition, which will ensure that customers receive the best prices, terms and savings.

“Competition is good for Jamaica. So, we welcome Massy United Insurance to Jamaica for virtue of the competition that they will contribute to,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer at Massy United Insurance, Randy Graham, said the Massy Group has a reputation of success and has been a trailblazer in several service industries.

“Our decision to introduce insurance in Jamaica has come at a time when natural disasters are becoming more unpredictable and insurance is so necessary and critical. We believe in providing security for Jamaica and Jamaicans. We have all the packages and policies to suit any need,” he stated.

The Massy brand is no foreigner to Jamaica, as currently three subsidiaries from the Massy Group operate in the country; Massy Gas, Massy Distribution and Massy Technologies.

Massy United Insurance is currently represented in 19 territories via branches and its agent network.

They currently hold a rating of A- (excellent), which was reaffirmed for 13 years by A.M Best.