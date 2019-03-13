Private Sector Encouraged to Get More Involved in Vocational Training

Making his contribution to the 2019/2020 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 12, Mr. Golding cited as an example, the Associate Degree in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Management that was introduced by ItelBPO at the Trench Town Polytechnic College in 2018.

The college commenced the training in early September as part of their Associate Degree programme, in partnership with the Montego Bay-based ItelBPO Smart Solutions, which is the largest home-grown BPO entity in the region.

Mr. Golding said this type of collaboration will more effectively prepare students for the world of work in the kind of jobs that the Jamaican economy is producing, and on better terms of employment.

Meanwhile, he recommended that more attention be given to rural development, driven by a national policy for the development of agriculture.

“Jamaica has a competitive advantage in several agricultural products. Our coffee, cocoa, ginger and Sea Island cotton are rated among the best in the world,” he added.

Mr. Golding suggested that estates and traditional crop lands, which are no longer viable, should be redirected into areas where Jamaica enjoys significant competitive advantage.