Electricians Encouraged To Register With GER

Practising electricians who remain unregistered are being urged to get certified under the Government Electrical Regulator (GER) in order to have their work approved.

Acting Chief Electrical Regulator, Seymour Walters, said that only certified electrical installations can be connected to the national grid.

“It is our intention to get as many if not all electricians registered and listed on the GER portal. The certification is for two years and must be renewed after expiration,” he said at a recent Think Tank at the Jamaica Information Service headquarters in Kingston.

The GER portal now connects the public to more than 600 registered electricians as well as more than 100 inspectors, and the agency is looking to increase the number of registered personnel on the platform.

In keeping with this objective, the GER is administering examinations quarterly for unregistered electricians.

To become certified in one of three categories of operation, electricians must possess at least five years’ experience in electrical installation works of up to 250 volts and a diploma in electrical power engineering, or its equivalent, from an accredited training institution.

There are additional requirements, which vary for each group, and interested persons are encouraged to make checks with the GER before making an application.

Mr. Walters told JIS News that registering with the GER and getting listed among other officially recognised electricians, can increase opportunities for employment.

“Not only that, but you can also move up in categories [of operation]. So, you might have started as a Category two [electrician] and over the years you have acquired further qualifications, and based on that and your years of experience, you can apply for a higher category,” he pointed out.

Mr. Walters is also urging the public to employ only certified electricians.

The GER was established under the Electricity Act 2015 as a Department of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, replacing the Board of Examiners.

It has responsibility to regulate the electrical (works) industry, including registered electricians, licensed electrical inspectors and technical electrical assistants.