Drivers Urged To Exercise Caution On The Roads

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, is urging motorists to exercise greater caution on the roads over the Christmas season.

Addressing a land title handover ceremony at a Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners facility in Brown’s Town, St. Ann, on Tuesday (December 21), Mr. Montague stated that since the start of 2021, some 456 persons have died on the nation’s roads, up by nine per cent over last year.

“So, 154 of that 456 have died on our roads after curfew hours. Some 34 per cent of that 456 are motorcyclists,” the Minister outlined.

“Twenty per cent of those who have died on our roads since the start of the year are drivers of privately owned motor vehicles, 20 per cent are pedestrians and one per cent are taxi drivers. We have a far way to go,” he added.

Mr. Montague said men accounted for 88 per cent of road fatalities and the age group with the most deaths are from 20-24 years old followed by 25-29 years old.

“Our young people are killing off themselves [and] single crashes have increased. On a Friday night, we have the most deaths followed by Saturdays and then Sundays,” Mr. Montague explained.

“The statistics tell us the months that are of concern to us are May, July and April,” he added.

Mr. Montague indicated that so far for December, there have been 26 road fatalities, five more when compared to the same period last year.

He pointed out that the increasing number of road fatalities over the years has prompted the Government to introduce measures to try and curtail road accidents.

“As Minister, I have introduced testing before you get your learners licence. You have to sit a road code test. We have started the pilot regarding putting a simulator in the whole driver’s licence application, so you know how to control the vehicle,” Mr. Montague outlined.

“[Also,] we want to introduce driver ed in our high schools. Not only to control a car but to drive properly and know the road code and the courtesies on the road,” he added.