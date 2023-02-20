Digital Transformation of TA Expected to Improve Service Quality

The digital transformation of the Transport Authority (TA) is expected to increase operational efficiency and improve service quality to its clients.

This was emphasised by the TA Managing Director, Ralston Smith, at a JIS ‘Think Tank’, on February 17.

He explained that the regulatory body for commercial carriers and public passenger vehicles (PPVs) has embarked on a Digital Transformation Project, which aims to leverage information and communications technologies (ICT) to increase customer satisfaction and improve its processes, products and services.

Mr. Smith indicated that the Authority has set project objectives as it seeks to “transform the TA into a well-respected customer-focused entity”.

These include faster processing of transactions through improved system integration of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the Government; decentralisation of processing through regional approval; reduction of fraud; increased information sharing with the police; increased operational efficiencies; improved system stability, speed, reliability and availability, and improved order and safety in the public passenger transportation sector.

Services under the project include online processing of road licence applications, a WhatsApp line for ease of access, the Drive Safe Mobile Application and the Travel Pal Application.

Road licence applications for the 2023 to 2024 licensing period are currently being accepted on the TA’s website at www.ta.org.jm.

This licensing period will see the unveiling of a new road licence sticker with a QR Code and the emailing of the road licences, as two significant outcomes of the Authority’s digital transformation.

Mr. Smith noted that in 2019, the Authority launched its Drive Safe Mobile Application and WhatsApp account, which provide a platform for the public to post images and videos of traffic violations and recalcitrant behaviour of PPV operators.

“This App helps in our investigations and operational outcomes. We have seen an incremental increase in its usage over the past six months and continue to urge the public to utilise this reporting tool,” the Managing Director said.

The Authority also launched the Travel Pal Application, which seeks to empower commuters to verify the status of PPVs.

“This App is expected to improve the public’s ability to identify licensed taxis or buses and improve the safety of the commuting public. It not only enables PPV licence verification, but also allows the commuters to create trip information and share this information with family, friends and loved ones,” Mr. Smith noted.

The Managing Director added that members of the public are encouraged to utilise the various applications that are provided, such as the Travel Pal App, and the Authority’s WhatsApp platform for reporting instances of drivers operating contrary to their road licences.