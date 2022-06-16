Diaspora Encouraged To Invest, List On Jamaica Stock Exchange

Business interests in the diaspora are being encouraged to participate in the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) by not only trading in companies already on the market but also having their entities listed as well.
JSE Managing Director, Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, said the latest listing of a small and medium-sized entity on Wednesday (June 15), which she noted was oversubscribed by 952 per cent, suggests that “people are looking for good investments”.
“What that means is that our diaspora can take advantage of these investments. Not only are we able to list local businesses… [but] if the diasporeans have businesses overseas that want to list on our market, why not list in Jamaica, get capital and grow in Jamaica? This is [an invitation] that we are [extending to them],” she said.
Dr. Street Forrest was speaking during a ‘Riverside Chat’ on Wednesday (June 15), as part of the Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference.
The JSE’s Managing Director further advised that the entity will shortly be launching more products on the market to facilitate greater access to its services, among these, the direct market access and digital asset platforms.
“We understand that there is much more room to serve you [Dioasporeans as well as locals], and we intend to do that,” she noted.
She also encouraged participants in the Diaspora Conference, which is being held face-to face and online, to visit the JSE’s revamped website at www.jamstockex.com, for further information and the entity’s e-campus at www.ecampucs.jamstockex.com to get certified.
The Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference is being hosted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in downtown Kingston from June 14 to 16 under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.