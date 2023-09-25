Monday,
September 25, 2023 7:52 pm

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Deposit Refund Law Will Improve Recycling Activities – Samuda

By: Rochelle Williams, September 25, 2023
Environment
Share
Deposit Refund Law Will Improve Recycling Activities – Samuda
Photo: Stock
Woman putting plastic bottle into waste sorting bin

The Full Story

The soon-to-be-legislated Deposit Refund will seek to improve recycling activities locally.

This will boost the effort to improve the country’s environmental and waste management thrust.

To date, the scheme, which is voluntary, provides a cash refund to consumers who return their plastic bottles after use.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Water, Environment and Climate Change, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, said the initiative aims to increase the percentage of plastic bottles collected for recycling.

Senator Samuda was addressing the Tourism Awareness Week 2023 tree-planting exercise on September 25 at Excelsior High School in Kingston.

“In the coming months, Jamaica will introduce deposit refund legislation. What we are going to be doing in Jamaica is to insist and ensure that recycling becomes part of who we are,” he said.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for Water, Environment and Climate Change, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, participates in a tree-planting exercise in observance of Tourism Awareness Week 2023, on September 25, at Excelsior High School in Kingston.

Senator Samuda pointed out that currently, Jamaica recycles 22 per cent of its consumption, emphasising that this has to be significantly improved to intensify and expand the management of plastic waste across the island.

“You will have to pay a particular amount of money on a plastic bottle, and you will get it back when you bring it back. [In this way], we will be assured of collecting all the plastic bottles, keep it separate and significantly increase recycling in Jamaica. I believe that Jamaica can get to 85 per cent and lead the developing world in recycling efforts,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that this effort will require widescale public participation for its success.

Last Updated: September 25, 2023

More From: Environment
Gov’t Looking at Creating a Culture of Environmental Cleanliness
By: Sherika Hall, Sep 18, 2023
JIS Members Take Part in ICCD Activity
By: Sherika Hall, Sep 18, 2023
NEPA Looking to Establish Refrigerant Recovery and Recycling Centres
By: Rocheda Bartley, Sep 17, 2023
Skip to content