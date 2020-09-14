Deadline for PM Youth Awards’ nominations extended to September 18

The deadline for the submission of nominations for the Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence has been extended to September 18 at 4:00 p.m.

The Youth Awards is open to all Jamaican nationals, ages 15 to 29, who are living in the island and the Diaspora.

They must be persons of upstanding character, who continue to lead, inspire, show resilience, and contribute to national development by excelling in their respective fields

Nominees are invited in the following categories: agriculture and agro processing; entrepreneurship or social entrepreneurship; journalism; e-journalism, media; arts and culture; leadership; environmental protection; nation builder (volunteerism); academics; innovation in science and technology; international achievement; and youth development. Nomination forms can be downloaded by visiting www.youthjamaica.com or from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s website: https://moey.gov.jm.

Completed forms should be submitted along with a copy of the nominee’s birth certificate, academic certificates, proof of achievements and awards, identification card, two written references, and a profile of achievements.

Submissions may be made electronically to the pmyouthawardsja@gmail.com or dropped off at the Education Ministry at 2-4 National Heroes Circle or at any of the Youth Information Centres (YIC) islandwide.

The Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence, which was established in 1998, is the highest honour bestowed upon Jamaican youths, who have achieved eminent national and international distinction.

For further information persons can visit www.youthjamaica.com, email: info@youthjamaica.com, or call 876-922-1400 – extension 6126/5900.