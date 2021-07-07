Damage Caused By Heavy Rains Estimated At $803 Million

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has informed that the preliminary estimate for the damage caused by the heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa is close to $803 million.

He made the disclosure during a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 6).

A preliminary assessment by the National Works Agency (NWA) is that approximately 177 roads island wide were affected by Tropical Storm Elsa.

The works undertaken utilising NWA’s equipment to clear affected corridors were supplemented by that of private contractors, under the agency’s Framework Agreement.

“The estimates for flood damage are very preliminary, as the storm ended on Sunday and the agency is continuing damage assessment to determine the cost for permanent repairs. The assessment, to date, is divided into two categories – cost to clean and clear roadways and drains of silt and debris and cost to make the roads accessible,” Mr. Holness said.

“Regarding the cost to clean and clear roadways and drains of silt and debris, the preliminary cost has been put at $443 million. Another $360 million will be required to make affected corridors accessible. We are, therefore, looking at a total cost of approximately $803 million,” he added.

Mr. Holness said these costs are based on equipment time using standard rates and materials for filling washed-out areas. He noted that these costs cover road clearance, drain cleaning, creating access and patching, adding that no costs for rehabilitation and other permanent repairs are included.

“I must point out that the cost to clean and clear the roadways and drains of silt and debris focuses on removing the physical obstacles on the roads and providing clear access for communities. Much of this has been done. The cost to make the roads accessible, however, speaks to the filling of holes, grading and using shingles and minimum patching to improve drivability on the roads. We expect that this activity will be carried out within the next two weeks,” he noted.

Mr. Holness said the NWA will continue to assess the damage, including inspection of all structures in areas where the intensity of rainfall was highest.

“This is critical, as we want to ensure that no issue that can have serious impact on the lives of the people goes unnoticed. Assessments are also being done on the need for rehabilitation, resulting from the damage to the road network and drainage system,” Mr. Holness said.

Some of the affected roads include Alexandria to Greenock Bridge, White River to St. Ann’s Bay, Hopewell to Ocho Rios and St Ann’s Bay to Green Park, in St. Ann; Broadgate to Toms River, Trinity to Fontabelle, Strawberry Fields to Orange Hill, and Port Maria to Islington, in St. Mary; and Chipshall to Durham, Hope Bay to Chipshall, Seaman’s Valley to Mill Bank, and Alligator Church to Bellevue, in Portland.

Also affected are Morant Bay to Port Morant, Port Morant to Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Hill to Hectors River, Bath to Barretts Gap, Bath to Hordley, Bath to Bath Fountain, Morant River Bridge to Potosi, in St. Thomas; and Spanish Town to Bog Walk, Dyke Road to Highway 2000, Twickenham Park to Old Harbour roundabout via Burke Road, Spanish Town to Bamboo, Old Harbour Bay area to Bartons, Twickenham Park to Ferry, Naggo Head to Dawkins and Old Harbour roundabout to Gutters in St. Catherine.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness urged members of the Lower House to move quickly in assisting the NWA in having the first phase of its mitigation programme completed.

He informed that the Government has made $100 million available for this purpose.

“I am aware that the programme has been completed in some constituencies, but there are others which are lagging. I want to urge us all to have these activities completed within the next 21 days, so that we will be in a better position for the rest of the season,” the Prime Minister said.