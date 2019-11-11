CPFSA to Host Child Protection Forum on November 14

Story Highlights The initiative forms part of the Agency’s efforts to continue its child protection campaign under the theme “Every Child Deserves Protection”.

“Our team in the Western Region has highlighted issues involving families plaguing the region. We strongly believe that it is the opportune time to collaborate with stakeholders in the child protection, safety, health, security, and education sectors in an effort to build reasonable and prudent [parenting] standards,” she explained.

There will also be booths and resource personnel from the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Mental Health Department and Vector Control Unit; the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), National Road Safety Council, and Ananda Alert.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) will on November 14, host the first in a series of child protection forums, at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre, Sam Sharpe Square, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Speaking with JIS News, Communications Manager at the CPFSA, Rochelle Dixon said the aim is to educate the public about the rights of children and provide timely child protection tips.

The event will feature presentations from representatives from the CPFSA, Jamaica Constabulary Force, Family Court and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

Members of the public are invited to attend.