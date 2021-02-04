COVID-19 Update For Tuesday, February 3, 2021

Minister of Local Government, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), looks on as Student, Denham Town High School, Shamar Squire (second left), is presented with a laptop computer by Executive Insurance Agent, Guardian Life, Fay Hutchinson (right), during a ceremony held at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices on February 3. Others participating (from third left) are Teacher, Denham Town High School, Shanique Hamilton, and Student, Halle Hall. Minister McKenzie accepted the donation of tablets from Guardian Life’s Trafalgar Road Branch. The gift of 12 laptops is intended for the Denham Town High School in the constituency of West Kingston.

