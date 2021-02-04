COVID-19 Update For Tuesday, February 3, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|177
|16,250
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|78
|7,303
|Females
|99
|8,944
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 years to 96 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|33
|906
|Hanover
|4
|383
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|64
|4,710
|Manchester
|8
|972
|Portland
|0
|395
|St. Ann
|24
|1,061
|St. Catherine
|30
|3,234
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|539
|St. James
|2
|1,708
|St. Mary
|4
|472
|St. Thomas
|1
|584
|Trelawny
|3
|480
|
Westmoreland
|3
|806
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,092
|170,045
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|–
|Results Positive
|177
|16,250
|Results Negative
|915
|153,783
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|355
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|64
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|35
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|37
|12,174
|Active Cases
|3,538
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|19,974
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|116
|Patients Moderately Ill
|18
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|18
|Home
|3,408
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|2
|638
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,026
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,773
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|175
|12,577
