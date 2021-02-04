JIS News
COVID-19 Update For Tuesday, February 3, 2021

Coronavirus
February 4, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 177 16,250
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 78 7,303
Females 99 8,944
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 years to 96 years 1 day to 104 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 33 906
Hanover 4 383
Kingston & St. Andrew 64 4,710
Manchester 8 972
Portland 0 395
St. Ann 24 1,061
St. Catherine 30 3,234
St. Elizabeth 1 539
St. James 2 1,708
St. Mary 4 472
St. Thomas 1 584
Trelawny 3 480
 

Westmoreland

 

 3 806
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 1,092 170,045
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3
Results Positive

 

 177 16,250
Results Negative

 

 915 153,783
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 0 355
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 64
Deaths under investigation 1 35
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 

 37 12,174
Active Cases

 

 

 3,538  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 7  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 19,974  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 116  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 18  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 11  
     
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 18  
Home 3,408  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 2 638
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,026
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,773
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 175 12,577
