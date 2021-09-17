JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 16, 2021

September 17, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 601 78,590
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 319 44,658
Males 282 33,922
Under Investigation 0 10
AGE RANGE 0 day to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 50 4,125
Hanover 24 2,599
Kingston & St. Andrew 126 19,559
Manchester 46 5,413
Portland 3 2,129
St. Ann 88 5,830
St. Catherine 86 14,163
St. Elizabeth 44 3,569
St. James 33 7,827
St. Mary 24 2,486
St. Thomas 44 3244
Trelawny 18 2,,926
Westmoreland 15 4,720
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 547 53 1 601
Cumulative POSITIVES 69,039 5,893 3,658 78,590
NEGATIVE today 999 All negatives are included in PCR tests 69 1,068
Cumulative NEGATIVES 326,155 175,191 501,346
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,546 53 70 1,669
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 395,194 5,893 178,849 579,936
Positivity Rate 37.5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 4* 1,772
Coincidental Deaths 1 177
Deaths under investigation 3 261
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 134 50,495
Active Cases 25,793
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 5
Number in Home Quarantine 41,433
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 708
Patients Moderately Ill 168
Patients Severely Ill 104
Patients Critically Ill 56
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION 
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities  4
Home  25,065
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,061
Imported 0 1,216
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,546
Under Investigation 601 70,531
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 14-15, 2021)

  • A 76-year-old male from St. Catherine 
  • A 51-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew 
  • A 86 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew 
  • A 76 year old male from St. Mary  

 

