COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 25, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|65
|91,026
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|38
|51,772
|Males
|27
|39,251
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,897
|Hanover
|2
|2,951
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|20
|22,504
|Manchester
|2
|5,954
|Portland
|0
|2,514
|St. Ann
|10
|6,739
|St. Catherine
|9
|17,083
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|4,178
|St. James
|8
|8,834
|St. Mary
|5
|2,991
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,926
|Trelawny
|2
|3,341
|Westmoreland
|3
|5,114
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|60
|5
|0
|65
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,303
|6,809
|3,914
|91,026
|NEGATIVE today
|458
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|98
|556
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|381,725
|195,718
|577,443
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|518
|5
|98
|621
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|462,028
|6,809
|199,632
|668,469
|Positivity Rate[1]
|12.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|9*
|2,376
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|340
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|86
|62,257
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|795
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|48,769
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|174
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Severely Ill
|29
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|25,586
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|2
|3,147
|Imported
|0
|1,336
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|3
|4,355
|Under Investigation
|60
|81,952
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- A 27-year-old male from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
- A 79-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation A 27-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
- A 59-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 42-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 76-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 54-year-old male from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation An 81-year-old male from Clarendon
- An 88-year-old male from St. Mary
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing