COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 25, 2021

Coronavirus
November 26, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 65 91,026
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 38 51,772
Males 27 39,251
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 day to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 0 4,897
Hanover 2 2,951
Kingston & St. Andrew 20 22,504
Manchester 2 5,954
Portland 0 2,514
St. Ann 10 6,739
St. Catherine 9 17,083
St. Elizabeth 4 4,178
St. James 8 8,834
St. Mary 5 2,991
St. Thomas 0 3,926
Trelawny 2 3,341
Westmoreland 3 5,114
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 60 5 0 65
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,303 6,809 3,914 91,026
NEGATIVE today

 

 458 All negatives are included in PCR tests 98 556
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 381,725 195,718 577,443
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 518 5 98 621
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 462,028 6,809 199,632 668,469
Positivity Rate[1] 12.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 9* 2,376
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 340
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 86 62,257
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 795  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 48,769  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 174  
Patients Moderately Ill 24  
Patients Severely Ill 29  
Patients Critically Ill 12  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 25,586  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 2 3,147
Imported 0 1,336
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 3 4,355
Under Investigation 60 81,952
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 *COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • A 27-year-old male from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 79-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation A 27-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 59-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 42-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 76-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 54-year-old male from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation An 81-year-old male from Clarendon
  • An 88-year-old male from St. Mary

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

