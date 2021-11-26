COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 25, 2021

Minister with responsibility for Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (right), presents Sackeem Leslie (centre) with her certificate of membership to the Jamaica 4-H Clubs’ Agvocate Council, during the official launch of the body at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens offices in St. Andrew on Wednesday (November 24). Looking on (at left) is Executive Director of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Dr. Ronald Blake.

