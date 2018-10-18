Contracts Totalling US$30 Million Awarded Under Tablets in Schools Project

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, speaking at Wednesday’s (October 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, speaking at Wednesday’s (October 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.



Two contracts totalling US$30 million have been approved by Cabinet to continue activities under the Tablets in Schools project.

Of the sum, US$16 million was awarded to GeoTech Vision Limited while US$14 million was awarded to Innovative Corporate Solutions Limited for the supply and delivery of tablet carts and services.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, made the disclosure during Wednesday’s (October 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Among the objectives of the Tablets in Schools project are to provide children in educational institutions with appropriate devices based on agreed guidelines for e-learning; provide all educational institutions with appropriate technology, e-content and training of teachers in technology integration; and build competence in the use of technology.

Senator Reid said it is paramount that students be technologically adept, noting that very soon, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will be administering aspects of their tests online.

“Tablets, laptops, all of this is part of the menu… . Our information technology policy will give guidance to our stakeholders on how to manage the (technology) resources in our schools, so that is something we have to embrace,” he said.

Senator Reid, in the meantime, pointed to the need to ensure that children remain physically active even while they keep up with the latest technological advancements.

“We like our children to embrace technology but also find time for leisure, find time to do physical activities, so that they maintain good health,” he said.