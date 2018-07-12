Contracts Awarded for Kingston Logistics Park and Road Improvement Works





Two contracts valued at US$50.7 million have been awarded to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited for phase-one development of the Kingston Logistics Park, and road improvement works in Hanover and Westmoreland.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, during yesterday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Of the sum, Senator Reid said US$25.8 million will be used for phase one of the multiphase development of a near-port logistics park as a strategic project on lands adjacent to the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited.

He said the contract was awarded on the recommendation of the National Contracts Commission.

The remaining US$24.9 million has been approved for delivery of contracted work to upgrade the Ferris Cross to Mackfield road across the parishes of Hanover and Westmoreland.

This, he said, is in keeping with the Major Infrastructure Development Project (MIDP).

The MIDP is a US$352.941-million programme jointly financed by the China Ex-Im Bank and the Government of Jamaica.