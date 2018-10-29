Contract Signed for Public Wi-Fi in Courts

+ - Photo: JIS Photographer Story Highlights The Ministry of Justice has signed a contract with technology firm Growth-Tech Limited for the supply of wi-fi modems in all courthouses across Jamaica and the provision of wireless internet.

The service, scheduled for implementation in the first quarter of 2019, will enable free wi-fi access for persons, who use the courts.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, in his remarks at the signing ceremony held at the Supreme Court, downtown Kingston on Friday (October 26), said that the provision is in keeping with the Government mission to “have first-class courts” across the island,” which deliver “first-class service.”



“We expect that by next year all the courts will be properly equipped so that with the Chief Justice’s approval, courts which can be live-streamed will be streamed,” he said.

He noted that the wi-fi service will also improve the efficiency of the surveillance system being put in place to ensure the safety and security of all users of the courts.

Minister Chuck urged Growth-Tech Limited to keep to its commitment of providing high quality internet service by constantly improving its systems.

Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, who also affixed his signature to the contract, welcomed the move to equip the courts with wi-fi service as part of the drive to modernise Jamaica’s courts and make them the best in the region and the world.

He said that the service will enable citizens to conduct legitimate business such as online banking while at court.

Justice Sykes noted that appropriate protocols will have to be developed so that the operations of the courts and the security of witnesses are not compromised.

“This initiative is new to us and we will have to work out how we will be operating this within the context of the courts because the court is a very controlled environment,” he said.