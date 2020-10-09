Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, October 8, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|90
|7,363
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|
Males
|
35
|
3,309
|
Females
|
55
|
4,034
|
Under Investigation
|
0
|
20
|
AGE RANGE
|8 days to 89 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|
14
|
409
|Hanover
|
6
|
77
|KSA
|
24
|
2,752
|Manchester
|
3
|
311
|Portland
|
2
|
284
|St. Ann
|
10
|
302
|St. Catherine
|
7
|
1,670
|St. Elizabeth
|
6
|
203
|St. James
|
14
|
582
|St. Mary
|
1
|
179
|St. Thomas
|0
|367
|Trelawny
|1
|87
|Westmoreland
|
2
|
140
|COVID-19 TESTING
|
Samples Tested
|
554
|83,512
|
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|
0
|
Results Positive
|
90
|7,363
|
Results Negative
|
464
|76,088
|
Results Pending
|0
|61
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)
|Deaths
|4
|132
|1 was previously under investigation
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|10
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|15
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|370
|3,102
|
Active Cases
|
90
|
4,030
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|
Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|
Number in Home Quarantine
|
22,001
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|130
|Patients Moderately Ill
|23
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|488
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|416
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|851
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|90
|5,372
*There were four (4) newly classified COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The deceased are:
1. A 76-year-old male from St. Ann.
2. An 81-year-old male from St. Mary.
3. A 59-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
4. A 69-year-old male from St. Ann.