Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, October 8, 2020

Coronavirus
October 9, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 90

 

 7,363

 

  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
 

Males

  

35

  

3,309

  
 

Females

  

55

  

4,034

  
 

Under Investigation

  

0

  

20

  
 

AGE RANGE

8 days  to 89 years  

1 day to 104 years

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon  

14

  

409

  
Hanover  

6

  

77

  
KSA  

24

  

2,752

  
Manchester  

3

  

311

  
Portland  

2

  

284

  
St. Ann  

10

  

302

  
St. Catherine  

7

  

1,670

  
St. Elizabeth  

6

  

203

  
St. James  

14

  

582

  
St. Mary  

1

  

179

  
St. Thomas 0 367  
Trelawny 1 87  
Westmoreland  

2

  

140

  
COVID-19 TESTING        
 

 

Samples Tested

  

 

554

 

 

 83,512  
 

Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

  

0

 

 

    
 

Results Positive

  

90

 

 

 7,363  
 

Results Negative

 

  

464

 

 76,088  
 

Results Pending

 

 0 61  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)      
Deaths

 

 4 132

 

 1 was previously under investigation
Coincidental Deaths 0 10  
Deaths under investigation 2 15  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 370 3,102  
 

Active Cases

  

90

  

4,030

  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
 

Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 4    
 

Number in Home Quarantine

  

22,001

    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 130

 

 

    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 23

 

 

    
Patients Critically Ill 10

 

 

    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 488  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 416  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 851  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 90 5,372  

 

*There were four (4) newly classified COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The deceased are:
1. A 76-year-old male from St. Ann.
2. An 81-year-old male from St. Mary.
3. A 59-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
4. A 69-year-old male from St. Ann.

