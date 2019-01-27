Climate Change Division Stages Capacity-Building Workshop

The Climate Change Division of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, will stage its inaugural Capacity-building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) workshop for climate change stakeholders, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on Tuesday (January 29).

The workshop, under the theme: ‘Strengthening Jamaica’s Capacity to meet Transparency Requirements under the Paris Agreement,’ is part of the country’s CBIT project.

CBIT was created at the request of parties to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, to help strengthen the institutional and technical capacities of countries to meet the enhanced transparency requirements defined in Article 13 of the agreement.

Workshop participants will include senior officials and heads of units overseeing data collection and verification, database management systems, and project monitoring for their organizations.

Discussions will focus on the three main components of Jamaica’s CBIT project – strengthening the transparency framework; improving Jamaica’s technical capacity to establish a robust domestic Measuring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system; and improving knowledge-sharing and capacity-building for effective coordination among national agencies in the implementation of transparency-related activities.

Jamaica’s CBIT project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) through its implementing partner, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).