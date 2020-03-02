CEO Of JIS Collects Honour Award For Public Service

Story Highlights Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Mrs. Donna-Marie Rowe, was officially presented with the RJRGleaner Communications Group 40th Honour Award for Public Service on February 28, at an awards dinner, held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, in Kingston.

Mrs. Rowe was selected for the prestigious award, based on her inspiring leadership and her role in the modernisation of the government's news agency, the Jamaica Information Service.

She was among eight recipients, including individuals and organisations, recognised in the category awards segment, which covered Arts and Culture, Science and Technology, Education, Business, Voluntary Service, Sports, Entertainment, and Public Service.

The night’s biggest award, the RG Platinum Award, given to the top category award winner, went to the Jamaica Stock Exchange, which was also awarded in the Business category.

Among the category award recipients were Olympian, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for Sports and Grammy winner and Reggae’s newest sensation, Mikayla ‘Koffee’ Simpson, for Entertainment.

The other winners were Kingston Creative (Arts and Culture), Basil Fernandez (Science and Technology) and HEART/ NSTA Trust (Education).

Awards were also given to Olympian Tajay Gayle and Reggae Girl, Khadija Shaw, in the Sports category: Chief Executive Officer of itelBPO Smart Solutions, Yoni Epstien, for Business and the August Town community and Team Jamaica Bickle, for Voluntary Service.

Entertainer, Ernest ‘Ernie’ Ranglin, was also presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award (Entertainment).

Following the awards dinner, a beaming Mrs. Rowe, who was supported by her family and colleagues, told JIS News that it was “a proud moment in my career and I am still trying to take it all in.”

Her equally delighted mother, Mrs. Dorris Wallace and husband, Mr. Winston Rowe, credited her for her hard work.

“We are very happy for her because she has worked hard and I am happy for the JIS team that has worked with her over the years,” Mrs. Wallace said.

“I am feeling super. She is a very hardworking lady and a go-getter, who is always aiming for the top and who wants the best for JIS and her colleagues. I know that she is encouraged by this award,” Mr. Rowe told JIS News.

A Public Relations Specialist, with more than 17 years experience, Mrs. Rowe joined the information agency immediately after graduating from the University of the West Indies, Mona, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She went on to achieve a Master’s Degree in Communication Studies and secured a Diploma in Public

Relations, and training in Risk Communication in Washington, D.C. and Panama.

Mrs. Rowe, who worked at the JIS as a Public Relations Manager for seven years before her promotion to CEO in 2009, is responsible for mobilising the skills and competencies of her team in revolutionising the JIS programmes in 2010, which for decades were allocated half-hour blocks in the media.

She marshalled the changes and gave oversight to a smooth transition from the long form programming to succinct and information-packed five-minute programmes.

Mrs. Rowe also championed the production of a commemorative Jamaica 50 publication, ‘Our Golden Jubilee: Snapshots of Post Independent Jamaica 1962-2012’, which won an international award, eclipsing some 677 other publications, representing 21 countries.

The RJRGleaner Honour Awards recognises the initiative, accomplishment and courage of individuals or organisations that have contributed significantly to improving Jamaica’s quality of life at any time in the preceding 12 months or is likely to bring about such change in the immediate future.