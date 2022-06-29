CARPIN Welcomes Jamaica’s Adoption Of Global Standard For Lead Limit In Paint

The Caribbean Poison Information Network (CARPIN) has welcomed Jamaica’s adoption of the International Standard for Lead Limit in Paint and other Surface Coatings.

The enforcement of the JS 358:2022 Standard, which was adopted in June 2022, becomes effective on January 1, 2023.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on July 29, Poison Information Coordinator at CARPIN, Sherika Whitelocke-Ballingsingh, said Jamaica will now have a mandatory standard to protect the population from any exposure to lead in paint.

Mrs. Whitelocke-Ballingsingh, who is also the Vice-Chair of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica’s (BSJ) Paint and Surface Coatings Technical Committee, pointed out that the move follows years of agitation for interventions regarding control measures pertaining to the entry of lead paint into the country.

She cited a 2018 CARPIN study in which over 30 paints were tested, and the results showed that locally manufactured products contained virtually no lead.

Mrs. Whitelocke-Ballingsingh described this as a very good milestone for the country, but added it also begged the question – “how do we protect our population from paints that might be imported into the country or paints that might come into our borders that we are not aware of?”

To this end, she said the BSJ worked assiduously, through the Committee, to review the standards, which took approximately eight months.

“The discussion is a very important one, because it engages all relevant stakeholders in Jamaica – academia, the industry and policymakers. It is good when we can all sit at the table and have an agreement on the way forward in how we can implement policies and enforce and monitor, to ensure that there is compliance and protection,” Mrs. Whitelocke-Ballingsingh said.

“It is a celebratory moment for us, and I am proud to be a part of this journey,” she added.

Mrs. Whitelocke-Ballingsingh pointed out that lead exposure has been a re-emerging health issue in Jamaica.

She noted that many stakeholders have been calling for action to implement legislation to curtail the devastating effect that lead poisoning can have on the populace.

“We are very happy that the Government has listened. This call has not gone on deaf ears and with a move to the adoption of the Lead Paint Standard, Jamaica will be added to the 79 countries that have established a legal framework for the monitoring and enforcement of Lead in Paint standards to be enforced in 2023,” she explained.

In this regard, Mrs. Whitelocke-Ballingsingh said Jamaica has taken a pivotal step in decreasing the health burden, economic constraints, and educational interruptions, thus ensuring that families have a right to health and well-being by limiting their exposure to toxic substances, such as lead.