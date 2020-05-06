Care For Residents Of Infirmary In St. Elizabeth

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Errol Lebert, says the St. Elizabeth Infirmary is working closely with both State and local partners to ensure the continued safety of its residents, amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Lebert said that recently, the Municipality, with the support of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and other institutions, conducted a deep cleaning of the infirmary.

This was done as part of efforts to protect the 55 residents – 30 males and 25 females – that are in State care at the institution.

“We washed the walls, sanitised every bed, the floors, wall, bathrooms and corridors. The walkways were totally washed and disinfected to ensure that there is some level of security for the residents,” Mr. Lebert explained.

He further pointed out that a number of screeners were employed to carry out temperature checks of staff, among other COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Their temperatures were checked and logged, and they would have been sanitised prior to entering the facility. We have also changed the approach with regard to officers’ [uniforms]. Once they come on duty, that is the time they put on their uniforms for work,” Mr. Lebert noted.

“We even have tried to provide some level of transportation for some officers to and from work to limit their access to public transport,” he added.

In the meantime, Mr. Lebert said the St. Elizabeth infirmary has ceased admission of additional residents similar to other infirmaries around the island. Additionally, he indicated that visits have also been suspended.

“So, we have done quite a few activities there to ensure that they are taken care of. They are the most vulnerable of persons in regard to the effects of COVID-19,” Mr. Lebert noted.