Cabinet Approves Jamaica’s Accession To Revised Kyoto Convention

Jamaica will now accede to the International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures, commonly known as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC), following Cabinet’s approval.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, provided details at a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (March 10).

She said that Cabinet gave consent for Jamaica to be bound by the mandatory provisions of the Body and General Annex to the Convention, and the issuing of draft instructions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to prepare the instrument of accession.

The RKC is a World Customs Organization (WCO) trade facilitation instrument, which was adopted in 1999 and enacted in February 2006.

It is considered the blueprint for modern and efficient customs procedures in the 21st century.

The Convention is aligned with the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Trade Facilitation as well as with Jamaica’s Trade Facilitation Roadmap.

Mrs. Williams noted that already, the Jamaica Customs Agency has made strides towards ensuring that its operations are in alliance with the international standards and best practices as outlined in the Convention and are in keeping with Government’s thrust towards modernisation of the public sector and fostering a conducive business environment.