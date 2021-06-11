Cabinet Approves Four Contracts For Projects In Education Sector

Cabinet has approved four contracts totalling approximately $1.25 billion for various projects in the education sector.

The projects include the provision of textbooks at the primary level, data processing service for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) and construction activities at Kingston College and the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), in Portland.

Addressing Wednesday’s (June 9) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, said Cabinet has given approval for the award of a US$3.1-million contract for the supply and distribution of textbooks to be provided for students at the primary level.

She said the books will be provided under the Primary Textbook Programme of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The US$3.1-million contract has been awarded to Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Limited.

Meanwhile, she said Cabinet also gave approval for the award of a $630.1-million contract for the provision of data processing service for the Primary Exit Profile for grades four, five and six to D.P.K Information Systems Limited. She said the contract is for a five-year period commencing June 2021.

Additionally, Mrs. Williams informed that Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the extension of the sixth-form block at Kingston College, located at 2a North Street, Kingston, in the amount of $65.2 million to SM Quality Construction.

She further noted that Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract to undertake the construction of a Diagnostic Intervention Centre at CASE in the amount of $85.9 million to C and D Construction and Engineering Limited.