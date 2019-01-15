Bridge Opens in Taylor Land

More than 6,000 residents in the Taylor Land community of East Rural St. Andrew now have easier access to their homes, following the opening of a bridge in the area today (January 14).

Speaking at the official opening, Member of Parliament for the area and wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, said the new infrastructure has brought relief for users of the roadway as, previously, they had to travel longer to enter the community.

Mrs. Holness noted that without the bridge, it is very hard to secure the community, as the added distance meant that the police could not respond timely to situations.

The Member of Parliament also lauded the community members for their co-operation during the construction, and for ensuring that there was no undue delay or additional cost.

Meanwhile, Director of Technical Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Roger Smith, told the gathering that the new bridge replaced the previous one that had served the area for more than 45 years, and that the work was done to the agency’s satisfaction.

He said the bridge was the first of several that the NWA bought from China recently, and that they are being deployed at “designated sites” across the island to be installed at a cost of $100 million.

Bridges will also be erected at Chesterfield and Barracks in St. Mary, and Southwood, in Clarendon.

Meanwhile, Councillor for the Dallas Division, Celia James, said she is overjoyed, as the Member of Parliament did intensive lobbying to get the bridge erected. “I am so happy for the people in Taylor Land,” the Councillor said.

Several of the residents told JIS News that they welcomed the bridge, noting that it will lessen their travel time and add to security in the area.