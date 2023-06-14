BGLC Accepting Applications for Tertiary Education Grant

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is accepting applications for the ‘BGLC Tertiary Education Grant’, for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The grant is available to full-time first to fourth-year undergraduates, no older than 26 years, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.75.

Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Wendy Robertson, told JIS News that a total of 325 students are being targeted to receive $60,000 each towards their tuition.

Applications are only being accepted online; as such, interested persons may access the application portal via the BGLC website at www.bglc.gov.jm or by visiting https://bglceducation.fund/. The deadline for submission is Friday, July 14, 2023.

“The grant really is a way of the BGLC helping tertiary students to afford their higher educational goals,” said Ms. Robertson, noting that one source may not be enough to help students meet all their financial needs as it relates to tuition at an enrolled university.

She informed that among the application requirements, students are being asked to submit a 600-word essay focused on responsible gambling.

“The essay topic is – You have been invited to make a presentation on responsible gambling at an upcoming conference on ‘Responsible Gambling in Jamaica’. The Government of Jamaica, RISE Life Management and the BGLC will be attending. Prepare a speech which addresses at least one social impact of gambling, one economic impact of gambling, and provide two recommendations to boost the responsible gambling messages locally,” said Ms. Robertson.

She further encouraged applicants to consult and utilise the content on the BGLC’s website and YouTube channel as well as those of RISE Life Management to complete the essay.

Ms. Robertson also urged students who wish to benefit from the financial assistance to submit their applications early.

“Don’t wait until the last minute,” she urged.

The Manager pointed out that there are other documents that would need to be uploaded with the application. They include transcript, two references, a certified copy of a national identification (ID) – whether driver’s licence, passport, or voter’s ID.

Students entering their first year of study can provide their Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results along with the offer letter from the institution that they will be attending.

Since the Tertiary Education Grant was launched in 2014, the BGLC has invested just over $104 million to assist more than 1,800 students.

For further assistance, persons can send a direct message via Instagram @bglcja, email to info@bglc.gov.jm or call 876-630-1353.