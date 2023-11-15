Arrangements Governing CMOC Being Reviewed

Arrangements governing the Crime Monitoring Oversight Committee (CMOC) are currently being reviewed and a new agreement should be reached soon.

This was stated by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with direct oversight for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator, Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, during today’s (November 10) sitting of the Senate.

“The Administration remains committed to a consensus on crime. This fight is not a task for one group or one institution; it is a task for all of us, for every citizen, every community, and every sector of society. Let us answer this call for unity, for together we are unstoppable and together I know we will conquer crime,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon said crime is a shadow that looms over the society, threatening livelihood, and called for unity.

“We must decide whether to stand in support of law and order, peace and justice or to stand complicit to terror, devastation and lawlessness. I stand to issue a call to action that transcends political boundaries, philosophical differences and personal interest – a call for unity, a partnership,” she said.

The CMOC, which was established in 2020, is an independent body comprising nonpartisan stakeholders from the private sector, civil society, academia, and the political directorate, with a mandate to set goals aimed at mitigating crime and report to the public.