Anchovy High School Assists Students

Anchovy High School in St. James is assisting families of students affected financially by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), through a donation of $250,000 worth of food items from the institution’s Past Students’ Association.

President of the Association, Albert Ferguson, handed over the food items to Principal, Lavern Stewart, at the school on June 2.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Ferguson said the food items were purchased with monetary donations from past students locally and in the diaspora.

In addition, food items were also donated by members of the Montego Bay business community.

Mr. Ferguson explained that the initiative is in response to an outreach programme started by the school’s administration to ease the difficulties that students and their families are facing due to the impact of COVID-19.

“As past students, we are committed to helping to ensure that the students of our alma mater are provided with the basic amenities of life, so they can learn. Several weeks ago, the school would have utilised what was in their tuck shop and canteen to assist needy students.

We recognise what the administration was doing and decided to respond and assist in the process,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for the donation, Ms. Stewart pointed out that the grocery items will allow the institution to expand the reach of its care package programme, noting that 40 students and their families will now be able to benefit.

“Initially, we had selected 30 students that we gave food items from what we had in our school storage, recently. Based on that, the past students wanted to make their own contribution, so they got food items, which include… chicken, canned mackerel, sardines, oats, macaroni and cheese, flour, rice, sugar, cooking oil and other items,” she said.

“We also got a donation from a medical group… . Therefore, we are going to give the 30 students again and we want to have an additional 10 students on it,” Ms. Stewart added.

The Principal said that the show of kindness by the Past Students’ Association is a demonstration of their commitment to uplifting the future generation.

“We really appreciate what they have done, because we want to know that when school reopens, we are getting students that are physically, emotionally, mentally and nutritionally well,” she said.