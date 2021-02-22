ANC Women’s League President to Address Reparations Council Webinar

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has announced that the President of the African National Congress Women’s League, Bathabile Dlamini, will give the keynote address at a special webinar focusing on the role of women in the fight for freedom, equitable treatment and justice.

The webinar, titled ‘Resistance, Resilience and Recognition’ will take place on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 beginning at 11am.

Minister Grange said:

“Throughout our shared history, women have, with tenacity, played a critical role in all aspects of leadership, freedom movements, democracy, diplomacy, nation building and advancement. And now, in the International Decade of People of African Descent, we think it is fitting to recognise the strong history of resistance and resilience of women in Africa and Jamaica. We must continue to transmit the history and heighten awareness of the contribution of women to empower and inspire this generation, and those to come.”

Ms Dlamini will be joined by Precious Banda, the Convenor of the Young Women’s Desk at the ANC Women’s League. Together, they will highlight the multi-dimensional force of women in South Africa that toppled the oppressive apartheid regime, shaped a democracy, and continues to influence the country’s development.

Minister Grange will also address the webinar on the contribution of women to in nation building, before and since Independence.

Tuesday’s webinar will be the first in a series of online discussions dubbed ‘Conversation with Africa’ which is being staged by the National Council on Reparation in collaboration with the South African High Commission in Jamaica.

The decision to collaborate came out of discussions between Minister Grange and the South African High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Lumka Yengeni.

Minister Grange said:

“Jamaica and South Africa share a special bond and long history of solidarity in the fight for freedom, equitable treatment and justice. Our governments see it as timely to engage with the communities of Continental Africa and her Diaspora in a meaningful and inclusive way. The technological platform is allowing us the opportunity and the space to do so, and we are seizing the moment.”

Tuesday’s webinar will be moderated by the renowned historian, Professor Verene Shepherd, a specialist in Caribbean Women’s History.

It will be held on zoom and broadcast live on the PBCJ cable and Youtube platforms; as well as on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and other social media platforms.