Youth Encouraged to Join Cadet Corps

Members of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), Corporal Williams (left) and Lance Corporal Edwards, examine the new motor vehicle that was donated to the JCCF by the National Security Ministry, at the Jamaica Defence Force, Up Park Camp, Kingston on Thursday (March 1). The vehicle was presented by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Robert Montague. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Members of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), Corporal Williams (left) and Lance Corporal Edwards, examine the new motor vehicle that was donated to the JCCF by the National Security Ministry, at the Jamaica Defence Force, Up Park Camp, Kingston on Thursday (March 1). The vehicle was presented by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Robert Montague.

“The Jamaica Combined Cadet Force is one of those institutions that are best suited for saving our young persons across the length and breadth of Jamaica,” Mr. Montague argued.

Mr. Montague said the JCCF has contributed to the development of many Jamaicans and has been integral in teaching discipline over the years, adding that the organisation “is going to be more aggressive (and) it is going to be out there more positively”.



“If we have a population of three million and we have this problem with our unattached youths and we have this problem with our gangs, it becomes our responsibility to do what we must to reach out to the young people out there. We are starting an aggressive programme to save our young people,” he said.

The Minister said an alignment with such a reputable organisation will steer youngsters away from a life of criminality.

The Minister was speaking at a motor-vehicle presentation ceremony at the JCCF Headquarters, Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Thursday (March 1).

He advised that a Cadet Alumni Programme will be rolled out shortly by State Minister, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. where “we will be getting in touch with persons, both here and overseas, who (are) former cadets, (to invite them) to come back and mentor (the current members) and play a role (in their development)”.

Mr. Montague said the vehicle donated will assist with the recruitment drive of the Cadet Force and assured that “this is the first of many more gifts”.

Acting JCCF Commandant, Lt. Col. A Gracey, said the Cadet Force is committed to serving the nation.

“We are accustomed to not being in the limelight (but rather) being in the background, moulding the young cadets, and we are prepared to continue doing so,” he said.

In expressing gratitude for the motor vehicle, Lt. Col. Gracey said it will be used to assist the JCCF to continue carrying out its duties.

The Jamaica Combined Cadet Force is one of the oldest youth organisations in Jamaica.

It caters to the holistic development of young people, aged 12 to 18, by providing mental, moral and physical training so as to build discipline and character while instilling in them the ideal of service to community and country.

Approximately 2,600 youngsters are engaged in 94 cadet units islandwide.