US$4 Million Investment by Chukka Caribbean a Boost for Tourism – Pennicook

“The Chukka Good Hope property is the kind of facility that will certainly be a pull factor in bringing more visitors to the island,” Mr. Pennicook noted.

“I was accompanied by some key members of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) on a visit to the property and we were all blown away. It is truly another piece of jewellery in Chukka’s growing collection,” Mr. Pennicook added.



Mr. Pennicook, who was speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, noted that Jamaica boasts some of the finest attractions in the English-speaking Caribbean and that the new Chukka Adventure Park and Falls at Good Hope will only enhance the island’s position as the destination of choice in the region.

“At Good Hope, the guest will not only experience Mother Nature at its finest but also will be experiencing what I believe is the Caribbean’s first and only nature adventure park,” he pointed out.

He said Chukka Adventure must also be commended for having copped the prestigious Carnival Cruise Line award for excellence in tourism for the second year running.

“This is a major accomplishment and one that is well deserved from a company that has done so much to boost our tourism industry. I say kudos to them for everything they have been doing here in Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean,” Mr. Pennicook said.

The Good Hope tour boasts a thrilling zip line canopy, rugged ATV or dune buggy adventures, jungle river tubing or kayaking, Appleton Rum tasting , the historic great house tour, and a bird aviary for wildlife lovers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, John Byles, said that with 17 working buildings, including the great house, Chukka Good Hope is the ideal location to incorporate adventure while maintaining the history, culture, and natural beauty of the beautiful Good Hope Estate.

“The addition of the Adventure Falls has created an even more family fun atmosphere, which features a six pool terraced playground, a 50-foot cascading waterfall, and a 300-foot slide that spills into a 14,000 square feet pool. Our Adventure Park has activities for all ages,” Mr. Byles he told JIS NEWS.

“There is a wow factor on arrival here at the facility, which is very difficult if not impossible to duplicate. There is also something for everyone to gravitate towards. We believe in giving our guests a wide variety of options where they will always remember this experience. Whenever we put a memory into something, it usually last for a lifetime,” he added.

Chukka Caribbean offers over 60 tours in Jamaica, Belize and Turks & Caicos, with a commitment to provide only the highest quality tours with well trained guides and stringent safety standards.