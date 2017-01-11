Revenue Protection Department Clamping Down on Fraudulent Motor-Vehicle Documents

Commissioner of the Revenue Protection Divison, Major (Ret’d) Johanna Lewin, addresses the launch of the pilot for the Island Traffic Authority Vehicle Management Registration System at the Transport and Mining Ministry in Kingston on January 11. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Commissioner of the Revenue Protection Divison, Major (Ret’d) Johanna Lewin, addresses the launch of the pilot for the Island Traffic Authority Vehicle Management Registration System at the Transport and Mining Ministry in Kingston on January 11. Story Highlights The Revenue Protection Department (RPD) is taking a zero-tolerance approach to the production of fraudulent motor-vehicle documents, including fitness and registration certificates, titles and driver’s licences.

Commissioner of the RPD, Major (Ret’d) Johanna Lewin, said the RPD has placed 29 matters related to the production of fraudulent documents before the court.

“The prevalence of fraudulent motor-vehicle documents has been a real concern due to the threats, not only to revenue, but to the maintenance of law and order... . A multifaceted approach needs to be taken if we are to combat this ripe and festering environment of lawlessness,” she said.



The Revenue Protection Department (RPD) is taking a zero-tolerance approach to the production of fraudulent motor-vehicle documents, including fitness and registration certificates, titles and driver’s licences.

Commissioner of the RPD, Major (Ret’d) Johanna Lewin, said the RPD has placed 29 matters related to the production of fraudulent documents before the court.

She said the department has shut down several mobile tax offices where personnel have been manufacturing and selling documents.

She cited a recent case where a woman attempted to create a fraudulent motor-vehicle title, purporting that it had been signed by her husband, but after checks, it was found that her husband was deceased.

“The prevalence of fraudulent motor-vehicle documents has been a real concern due to the threats, not only to revenue, but to the maintenance of law and order… . A multifaceted approach needs to be taken if we are to combat this ripe and festering environment of lawlessness,” she said.

Ms. Lewin was addressing the launch of the pilot of the new Island Traffic Authority (ITA) Vehicle Management System on Wednesday (January 11), at the Transport and Mining Ministry in Kingston.

She noted that as part of the plan to clamp down on the illegal practice, her agency continues to review systems and to make recommendations for improvement.

Meanwhile, Ms. Lewin has lauded the ITA for creating the Vehicle Management System, which is designed to electronically capture all motor-vehicle fitness and driver’s licence information.

The new system will eliminate the need for paper as well as the production of fraudulent documents. This will promote more compliant vehicles on the roads, increase cost savings and reduce transposition errors, among other things.

The pilot system will become fully operational on January 12 at the Swallowfield Island Traffic Authority and will be rolled out on a phased basis to other locations.

The new system will promote the integration of the ITA with Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) and the Jamaica Customs Agency.