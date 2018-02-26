Prime Minister Hails Hylton as a Nation Builder

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed deep sadness at the death of former head of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) and prominent public sector leader Hon. Noel Hylton, OJ.

Prime Minister Holness has hailed Mr. Hylton as a nation builder.

“The Hon. Noel Hylton served Jamaica with distinction over approximately four decades, as leader of various substantial public sector institutions such as the Port Authority of Jamaica and Air Jamaica,” said the Prime Minister.



Mr. Hylton died yesterday (February 24) after a brief illness.

He said Hon. Noel Hylton was a man who never lost his passion to see Jamaica prosper and added that Jamaica owes a debt of gratitude to him.

“We are benefitting from his long term vision of Jamaica having internationally recognized modern port facilities which are an important part of the growth ecosystem. Noel understood this decades ago before most persons and worked hard to see the current reality manifested. He was a visionary who transformed the Port Authority developing among other things, the Kingston Container Terminal into a regional transshipment hub, while expanding and diversifying Jamaica’s cruise ship offerings.”

Mr. Hylton worked productively with several Prime Ministers and Ministers of Government during his long and fruitful career.

“Noel was that connection between the modern and the historical. He was always a good reference point and could identify the past challenges based on his history working for Jamaica. It is important that we have persons who have the benefit of history and we are happy that there was a significant transfer of institutional knowledge from him to the current management of the Port Authority”.

Prime Minister Holness has extended condolences to Mr. Hylton’s family and colleagues on behalf of the entire nation.