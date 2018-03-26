PM Announces Cabinet Changes

Prime Minister Andrew Holness. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister Andrew Holness. (FILE)



Prime Minister Andrew Holness has made adjustments to the Cabinet.

During the regular meeting of the Cabinet, this morning (Monday, March 26), Prime Minister Holness informed his Cabinet colleagues of the changes which are as follows:

Hon. Dr Horace Chang moves to the Ministry of National Security. He was previously the Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. Hon. Robert Montague moves to the Ministry of Transport and Mining. He held the portfolio of National Security. Hon. Lester Mike Henry moves to the Office of the Prime Minister, as Minister without Portfolio, from the Ministry of Transport and Mining. Hon. Audley Shaw moves to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries. He moves from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service. Dr Nigel Clarke is to be appointed Minister of Finance and the Public Service. Hon. Fayval Williams is to be appointed Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service. Minister Williams previously held the post of Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service. Hon. Karl Samuda moves to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

The Prime Minister also announced changes in the junior Minister ranks.

Alando Terrelonge is to be appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports. Zavia Mayne is to be appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. moves to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. He previously held the post of State Minister in the Ministry of National Security. Hon. Rudyard Spencer moves to the Ministry of National Security. He previously held the post of Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

Other members of the Cabinet previously appointed remain in their respective portfolios.