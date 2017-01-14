Persons being Sensitised About Travel in CARICOM States

Story Highlights The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has started a public-education campaign to sensitise the public on travel and employment guidelines within CARICOM countries.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, in a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Issues & Answers’ television interview on January 12.

The Ministry recently launched the first in a series of three travel brochures aimed at providing tips to Jamaicans travelling within CARICOM countries.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has started a public-education campaign to sensitise the public on travel and employment guidelines within CARICOM countries.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, in a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Issues & Answers’ television interview on January 12.

The Ministry recently launched the first in a series of three travel brochures aimed at providing tips to Jamaicans travelling within CARICOM countries.

“It sets out what you need to do before you get there. So, in preparing for your trip, you need to not just take a ticket that somebody sent you and travel, you need to make sure you know the name, number and address of where you are staying, and you need to have enough funds,” she emphasised.

Senator Johnson Smith said travellers need to understand that if immigration laws were breached the last time they were in that particular country, they may be denied access on their return attempt.

She pointed out that the informed traveller will minimise the chances of being refused access when they travel.

“You need to understand that you are entitled to six months, and if you want to stay for more than six months, then you need to apply for an extension,” the Minister explained.

She noted that a longer stay without authorisation is a breach of the country’s immigration laws.

The Minister said the other brochure will outline guidelines for employment in CARICOM countries, particularly as it relates to the categories outlined in the Treaty of Chaguaramas, and the acquisition of a skills certificate from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

Under the free-movement clause of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), skilled persons are entitled to move and work freely throughout the region.

These include university graduates, media practitioners, artistes, musicians, sportspersons, managers, technical and supervisory staff attached to a company, or a self-employed person.