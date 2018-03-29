PCJ Steps up Exploratory Work





The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) is undertaking seismic work along the island’s North Coast.

Group General Manager for the PCJ, Winston Watson, speaking at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’, said that the explorers have found two small oil seeps in Trelawny.

He noted that they have tested the oil, and have determined that it is real crude oil coming out of the ground.

Mr. Watson said following the discovery of the seeps, more detailed seismic work will be done to determine where it is coming from.

He indicated that the process would involve conducting a 2D seismic survey, then moving on to a 3D survey.

“Depending on what you see, and how much you see coming out of the ground, if the data is very positive, the explorers may just proceed with the 3D survey,” Mr. Watson said.

In the meantime, Manager, Oil and Gas, Brian Richardson, is assuring Jamaicans that the seismic activities are safe. “What the PCJ ensured is that we have a company that is reputable, and has a track record of doing things the right way,” he said.

The United Kingdom’s (UK) CGG GeoConsulting was engaged by the PCJ to undertake the seismic surveys.

The PCJ has significantly increased its exploratory work in recent times with these surveys, as well as with the 3D seismic surveys being done on Jamaica’s South Coast.