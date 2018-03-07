Major Benefits Anticipated from Proposed National Minerals Policy

Principal Director, Policy Planning and Development Division, Ministry of Transport and Mining, Dr. Oral Rainford. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Principal Director, Policy Planning and Development Division, Ministry of Transport and Mining, Dr. Oral Rainford. Story Highlights Principal Director, Policy Planning and Development Division, Ministry of Transport and Mining, Dr. Oral Rainford, is optimistic about the benefits to be derived from the implementation of the proposed National Minerals Policy, which he says is expected to be tabled in Parliament as a White Paper soon.

It addresses Jamaica’s minerals sector, the minerals/mining policy, and implementation frameworks.

That approach enables the Jamaican Government and people to extract greater returns from the use of our mineral resources and development of the minerals sector,” he said. Dr. Rainford further noted that the Policy will enable Jamaica to utilise greater numbers of more highly skilled persons, particularly those graduating from tertiary institutions.

Dr. Rainford emphasised the importance of reviewing the legislative framework and getting to the stage where certain distinctions are not as difficult as currently obtains.

“Traditionally, there has been this major distinction between the bauxite and alumina industry and other segments of the minerals sector, which is fairly artificial because the mining methodologies (and) environmental impacts (among other things) are more or less the same,” he pointed out.