Jamaica Signs Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Agreement





Jamaica is now a signatory to the Agreement establishing the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, CCREEE.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness signed the agreement this morning (July 6) ahead of the start of the final day of discussions at the 38th Regular meeting of the Heads of Government of CARICOM in Grand Anse Grenada.

The CCREEE is designed to address the implementation deficit in CARICOM’s sustainable energy sector and to support or coordinate the execution of the regional renewable energy and energy efficient projects.

The Centre will be headquartered in Barbados.

With the introduction of renewable energy solutions, Jamaicans can expect to see micro-economic decisions manifest in the macro-economy.

The Government of Jamaica is actively seeking to attract renewable energy solutions in order to diversify the energy sector.