Jamaica to Host Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (third left), makes a point to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Jennifer Griffiths (left), at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on February 24, where he was conferred with the 2017 Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year award by Caribbean Journal. Others (from left) are Senior Advisor at the Ministry, Dr. Lloyd Waller, and Director of Tourism, Donovan White. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (third left), makes a point to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Jennifer Griffiths (left), at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on February 24, where he was conferred with the 2017 Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year award by Caribbean Journal. Others (from left) are Senior Advisor at the Ministry, Dr. Lloyd Waller, and Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

Jamaica will host a tourism resilience and crisis management centre to deal with climate-related issues, says Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

The Minister notes that the centre, to be located at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, will serve the Caribbean, providing information, expertise, technical advice and guidance.

“It will also observe actions and activities of these global disruptive elements, so that we can be in a position to mitigate, manage, and recover very quickly after these disasters happen,” the Minister explains.

He was speaking at a ceremony at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on February 24, where he was conferred with the 2017 Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year, by Caribbean Journal.

The Minister pointed out that the centre resulted from the World Tourism Conference, which was held in Jamaica last November.

Mr. Bartlett noted that establishment of the centre has the support of the World Bank, United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

“This is going to be a game changer for us, and I am satisfied that by the end of the year, we will be able to break ground for that great global facility,” the Minister said.

The Caribbean Journal is the largest website covering the region, with content and video focusing on travel and tourism across the entire Caribbean basin. It is also a global leader in the coverage of Caribbean travel and trade news, from flights to luxury resorts.

Thanking the Journal for the award, the Minister said the media entity has grown into a “signature statement” and repository of knowledge and information about tourism in the region, and “we are excited how you have been able to transmit the good stories about Jamaica, and you have made the world recognise the Caribbean”.

Meanwhile, several industry leaders lauded Minister Bartlett on the achievement. “As a Minister, he works tirelessly for the growth and development of the industry, and as a Caribbean man, he advocates on behalf of our neighbouring countries,” said Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), John Lynch.

For Fourth Vice President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Vana Taylor, it is a “fantastic award, and well deserved”.

“The Minister has done a phenomenal job in representing Jamaica and increasing tourism in all aspects,” she told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Tourism Consultant, Carole Guntley-Brady, said the award is a “tremendous tribute to the Minister”.