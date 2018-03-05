International Women’s Day Concert and Symposium on March 8

Senior Advisor to the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Lenford Salmon + - Photo: Mark Bell Senior Advisor to the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Lenford Salmon Story Highlights Some of the nation’s celebrated artistes will come together for a free concert to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) on Thursday (March 8).

It is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in collaboration with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF).

The event will feature the launch of a song and video by the AHF titled: ‘I am somebody. Don’t turn your back on me’, which are aimed at empowering the youth. It involves collaboration with the Ministry and the Office of the Children’s Advocate.



The three-hour event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

Some 14 artistes are scheduled to participate including Nesbeth, Kevin Downswell, Bounty Killer, Queen Ifrica, Judy Mowatt, Tony Rebel, Carlene Davis, Aisha Davis and Naomi Cowan.

Senior Advisor to the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Lenford Salmon, told JIS News that the concert is one of the many activities to highlight IWD.

“We want to join in solidarity with efforts to assist vulnerable women in our society. We want the voices to be heard because we have to start addressing the issues, which face particularly women and girls,” he said.

Mr. Salmon said the concert involves male artistes in recognition that men have to be involved in the push for gender equality.

“It has to be a gender issue. Men have to be at the table in any of these discussions. Some of the aggressors in terms of domestic violence are men. How do you address this problem without having men at the table?” he asked.

He pointed out further that domestic violence is not gender specific, noting that there are also men who suffer abuse.

He said that the Ministry is planning to highlight men and boys on International Men’s Day, an annual international event, which is observed on November 19.

“We need the support of the men on International Women’s Day and we need the support of the women on International Men’s Day because we are in this game together… so we want the men to be there at the table lending support to the cause to help and to bring attention to the issues being experienced by our women,” Mr. Salmon said.

The concert will be preceded by a symposium at the same venue, beginning at 10:00 a.m. under the theme: ‘Empowering Women and Girls in Science, Technology and Business’.

The keynote speaker will be the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

Other presenters will include University of the West Indies (UWI) Lecturer, Dr. K’adamawe A. H. K’nife, and Country Head and Vice-President, Sutherland Global Services, Odetta Rockhead Kerr.

There will also be testimonials from Prime Minister Youth Award recipient Tishawna Mullings, and entrepreneur Winnifred Moore, who has established a chicken farm.