Grange impressed with Champs performances





The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has congratulated the winners of the annual ISSA Grace Kennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships which ended this evening (Saturday) at the National Stadium.

Calabar won the Boys’ championship — their seventh in a row; while Edwin Allen defended the Girls’ title.

Minister Grange said she was “very impressed with the performances of the student athletes, especially those who set new records over the five days of competition.”

The Minister also congratulated “the coaches, organisers and all those who played a role in the successful execution of the Championships.”

“The future of Jamaica’s athletics looks bright and is in very good hands,” said Minister Grange.