Gov’t Ramps up Logistics Operations

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (at podium), emphasises a point while making his contribution to the 2018 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 20). Pictured in the background, is the Prime Minister’s wife and Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness. + - Photo: Mark Bell Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (at podium), emphasises a point while making his contribution to the 2018 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 20). Pictured in the background, is the Prime Minister’s wife and Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is focused on developing the lands adjacent to the port of Kingston into a modern competitive near-port logistics centre.

“The plans are to develop all of these lands to house modern logistics facilities, which will be connected to the terminal by an efficient and cost-effective transportation system,” the Prime Minister said in his contribution to the 2018/19 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 20.

“With the boundaries of this entire area sealed and protected, the objective is that cargo entering and being processed in the logistics complex will effectively be treated as extraterritorial, until they cross the perimeter into the customs territory,” he added.



Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is focused on developing the lands adjacent to the port of Kingston into a modern competitive near-port logistics centre.

These include the lands lying between the Causeway and the terminal, referred to as the West Terminal Lands; those currently occupied by the Kingston Free Zone and the Jamaica International Free Zone; the Old Zinc Factory lands, which are immediately adjacent to the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited; and the lands at Tinson Pen, which are separated from the terminals by the Marcus Garvey Drive roadway.

“The plans are to develop all of these lands to house modern logistics facilities, which will be connected to the terminal by an efficient and cost-effective transportation system,” the Prime Minister said in his contribution to the 2018/19 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 20.

“With the boundaries of this entire area sealed and protected, the objective is that cargo entering and being processed in the logistics complex will effectively be treated as extraterritorial, until they cross the perimeter into the customs territory,” he added.

Mr. Holness said the objective is to attract companies that wish to have their cargo repackaged, finished, labelled, repaired and assembled to have these services undertaken in the near-port logistics facilities.

He noted that already, Kingston Wharves Limited has launched its new 160,000-square foot Total Logistics Centre, and the entire volume has been exhausted.

In addition, Kingston Wharves has leased some of the lands at Tinson Pen with a view to converting Kingston into the Automobile Logistics Centre for the region.

The Prime Minister informed further that the Port Authority of Jamaica has entered into a contract for the construction of a modern 200,000-square foot logistics facility immediately adjacent to Kingston Free Port Terminal Limited.

He noted that the project has started and is scheduled to be completed before the end of the year.

Mr. Holness said that the technical studies for development of the remaining near-port lands have been undertaken and “the work will commence on the buildout of these areas immediately following the development of the new facility”.

He informed that a contract is being negotiated with a major international development company for the improvement of the remaining facilities on a joint-venture basis.

In addition, an international tenant attraction programme is also under way. Mr. Holness said the legal and regulatory framework required to create a more business-friendly environment are being implemented and the development of the near-port logistics centre in Kingston is in progress and rapidly gaining momentum.

“This Government is taking action to turn the long-talked-about logistics hub into a reality,” he stated.