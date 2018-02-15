Gov’t Looks to Boost CSME Access for Jamaicans

Story Highlights The Government will be intensifying efforts for Jamaican skilled workers and businesses to have greater access to the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

The Government will be intensifying efforts for Jamaican skilled workers and businesses to have greater access to the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

The position was outlined by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, as he delivered the Throne Speech at Gordon House on Thursday (February 15).

“Jamaica will also use the opportunity to engage with CARICOM member states on the recently tabled recommendations of the Report of the CARICOM Review Commission,” he said.

He told the House that there are “encouraging signs” that Jamaica is “poised” for great things, and “we are seeing the first sprouts of the sacrifices that we have made”, adding that Jamaicans must unite for prosperity.

He noted that the fight against crime and violence, corruption, abuse of women and children and the disabled and less fortunate, are matters that require the involvement of all citizens.

“Let us join to grow our economy and to protect our environment, to bring our people the bountiful harvest they deserve. We all have an opportunity to work in partnership for the good of all Jamaicans,” the Governor-General said.