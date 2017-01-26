GOJ Partners with Singapore to Develop Special Economic Zone

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is presented with books on the development of Singapore by Daniel Seah (third left), Deputy Director, Singapore Corporation Enterprise during a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister today. Looking on are: (L-R) Mrs Audrey Sewell, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Diana Edwards, President, Jampro; Metry Seaga, Chairman, Special Economic Zone and Dr Eric Deans, CEO, Special Economic Zone + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister Andrew Holness is presented with books on the development of Singapore by Daniel Seah (third left), Deputy Director, Singapore Corporation Enterprise during a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister today. Looking on are: (L-R) Mrs Audrey Sewell, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Diana Edwards, President, Jampro; Metry Seaga, Chairman, Special Economic Zone and Dr Eric Deans, CEO, Special Economic Zone Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness, this morning (January 26) met with Daniel Seah, Deputy Director of Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) and representatives from the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) to discuss the partnership between both governments to develop Jamaica’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Prime Minister Holness said that the “development of the SEZ will greatly impact Jamaica’s economic development as all Jamaicans should benefit from the Zone.”





A memorandum of understanding (MoU) which was signed between the Jamaican government and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise in December 2016 will see the development of a comprehensive road map which will foster a SEZ environment.

This he says will be possible with limited intervention from government.

The three tiered MoU establishes that the SCE will develop a world class Special Economic Zone; provide planning and workforce skills qualification framework and create a business environment within Special Economic Zones.

The Jamaican government on August 1, 2016, promulgated the Special Economic Zone Act which repeals the Jamaica Free Zone Act.

This makes provisions in respect of the development, regulation, construction, supervision, management and control of Special Economic Zones in Jamaica.

It is expected that the SEZ will create a modern framework to attract investments in planned industrial clusters that develop and deliver a wider range of goods and services.

Present at the meeting were, Hon. Daryl Vaz, Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Audrey Sewell, Permanent Secretary, Metry Seaga, Chairman, Special Economic Zone Authority; Dr. Eric Deans, CEO, Special Economic Zone Authority and Diane Edwards, President, JAMPRO.