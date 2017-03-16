Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (centre) along with representatives from telecommunications companies Digicel and Flow, sign an agreement that will allow free access to all government websites. The representatives (seated from left) are Legal and Regulatory Director, Digicel, Maia Wilson; and Vice President, Legal and Regulatory, Flow, Rochelle Cameron. The signing took place during a ceremony at the Energy Ministry’s Trafalgar Road offices in New Kingston, today (March 15). Overseeing the proceedings is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Hilary Alexander. + - Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (centre) along with representatives from telecommunications companies Digicel and Flow, sign an agreement that will allow free access to all government websites. The representatives (seated from left) are Legal and Regulatory Director, Digicel, Maia Wilson; and Vice President, Legal and Regulatory, Flow, Rochelle Cameron. The signing took place during a ceremony at the Energy Ministry’s Trafalgar Road offices in New Kingston, today (March 15). Overseeing the proceedings is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Hilary Alexander. Story Highlights All Government websites can now be accessed free of cost from any Internet-compatible device.

This means that persons can browse these sites without incurring Internet service charges.





All Government websites can now be accessed free of cost from any Internet-compatible device.

This has been announced by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, who noted that “all 256 government websites are (now) zero-rated”.

This means that persons can browse these sites without incurring Internet service charges.

“Once you have connection, whether through a smartphone or some Wi-Fi connection, you will not be charged for accessing these government websites,” the Minister explained.

Complimentary access is being provided in partnership with telecommunications companies, Digicel and Flow.

The Minister signed an agreement with both companies during a ceremony at his Trafalgar Road offices in New Kingston, today (March 15).

Dr. Wheatley noted that this arrangement now affords Jamaicans the opportunity to interact with the Government using technology.

“It brings the people closer to Government and… it shows that we’re on the right trajectory as a country (to) being the regional leaders… as it relates to incorporating information and communications technology (ICT) to access government services,” he said.

The Minister noted that persons will be able to access critical government services being offered by state agencies, such as the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), and Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), where they can initiate some processes online.

Dr. Wheatley said he is particularly pleased that students “can have 24/7 access to educational material” housed on the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s website, which complements the Government’s Tablets in Schools project.

He thanked Digicel and Flow for coming on board to assist the Government in its drive to facilitate greater Internet access to Jamaicans.