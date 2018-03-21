Firearms Act to Be Amended to Address Illegal Dealing and Possession

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (at podium), emphasises a point while making his contribution to the 2018 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 20). Pictured in the background, is the Prime Minister’s wife and Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness. + - Photo: Mark Bell Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (at podium), emphasises a point while making his contribution to the 2018 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 20). Pictured in the background, is the Prime Minister’s wife and Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness.



The Government will be amending the Firearms Act to discourage the possession of and/or dealing in illegal firearms and ammunition.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while making his contribution to the 2018/19 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 20.

He said there will be a number of new offences, such as trafficking, dealing and distributing, which will better define the various illicit activities within the illegal firearm trade.

“It is wholly unacceptable that so many lives are being lost to persons with illegal firearms, and this Administration resolves to treat with this problem with the seriousness it deserves,” he said.

The amendments will also streamline the regulation of the legal arms trade and the functions and activities of the Firearm Licensing Authority.

“In this regard, I must emphasise that the ownership of a private firearm is not a right and, therefore, a clear need must be demonstrated and fit and proper standards and detailed due diligence must be applied to the granting of licences,” the Prime Minister said.