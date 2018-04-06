Dr. Wheatley Welcomes Launch of LNG-Fuelled Vehicles by IGL

: Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), speaks with General Manager of IGL Limited, Wayne Kirkpatrick, about the company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) tractor heads at the launch at Devon House, St. Andrew, on April 4. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye : Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), speaks with General Manager of IGL Limited, Wayne Kirkpatrick, about the company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) tractor heads at the launch at Devon House, St. Andrew, on April 4. Story Highlights Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, has commended IGL Limited for being the first company in Jamaica to introduce liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel its vehicles.

The gas distributor on April 5 launched three LNG-powered tractor heads at Devon House in St. Andrew. The fuel is supplied by New Fortress Energy.

“I want to congratulate IGL… . As Minister… I truly appreciate the move, or any initiative that seeks to reduce our carbon footprint,” Dr. Wheatley said.

He noted that such a launch by IGL demonstrates the company’s commitment to energy efficiency and to the Government’s overall energy policy developed in 2009, which speaks to energy diversification.

That policy provides a framework for the sustainable management of energy resources and the development of viable renewable energy resources, with the latter expected to represent no less than 20 per cent of the energy mix by 2030.

The Minister pointed out that LNG is the better choice of fuel, as it is efficient and is extremely suitable for long-distant movements.

“The move to LNG is not purely by chance. We’re seeing that in a number of developed countries they are looking to transfer from the traditional fuel to LNG,” he said, while emphasising the Government’s commitment to energy security.

IGL General Manager, Wayne Kirkpatrick, said the use of LNG to fuel its tractor heads is part of the company’s Clean Air Initiative aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, while protecting people and the environment.

“Jamaica’s National 2030 Development Plan recommends that, as a country, we create prosperity through the sustainable use and management of our natural resources,” he noted.

Data provided by Mr. Kirkpatrick indicates that LNG vehicles reduce 20 to 45 per cent of smog-producing pollutants and about five to nine per cent less of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Thus, LNG gas-fired power is more competitive when long-term costs associated with climate change and the impact of air pollution, both on people and the environment, are included,” he said.

For his part, owner of New Fortess Energy, Wes Edens, said that IGL’s use of LNG mirrors his company’s own foray into the natural gas business in order to reduce energy costs while providing environmental benefits.

Mr. Edens argued that the transportation industry consumes more fuel than the electricity sector and IGL’s move “is a real beacon of hope in terms of what can happen here in Jamaica”.

New Fortress is transforming Jamaica’s energy sector, converting Jamaica Public Service’s (JPS) Bogue plant in St James from diesel fuel to LNG.

The company is undertaking the development of the JPS’s 190-megawatt power plant at Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, and, in December, broke ground for a 94-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant at Jamalco in Clarendon.

Mr. Edens informed that his company’s LNG terminal is expected to be fully operational by year end.

He indicated that other partnerships to provide LNG for the transportation sector are to come on stream shortly.